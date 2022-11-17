Triton Digital Releases the October 2022 U.S. Podcast Ranker

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, announced today the release of its October 2022 reporting period (October 3 – October 30, 2022), U.S. Podcast Ranker, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

For this reporting period, Stitcher Media remained in the #1 spot on the Top Sales Networks Report for the month of October, with 59.8M Average Weekly Downloads and 15.5M Average Weekly Users. NPR came in at #2 with 35.3M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.5M Average Weekly Users, followed by Audacy Podcast Network at #3 with 33M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.6M Average Weekly Users.

The top three podcasts based on downloads included NPR News Now (NPR) again at #1, Crime Junkie (audiochuck) again at #2, and Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group) climbing to #3.

For listeners, the top 3 podcasts in October included Crime Junkie (audiochuck) again at #1, Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group) climbing to #2, and Up First (NPR) at #3.

New shows debuting during this period for downloads included Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra (NBCUniversal News Group) and All There Is with Anderson Cooper (WarnerMedia). New shows debuting for listeners include Buried Bones (Wondery), Normal Gossip (Audioboom), The TryPod (Audacy Podcast Network), The Mel Robbins Podcast (Stitcher Media), and more.

For the month of October, there were 241.5M average weekly downloads for the top 20 publishers.

Triton Digital’s U.S. Podcast Ranker is available on our interactive website, www.TritonRankers.com, for an easy way to navigate monthly performance trends and filter by podcast category, publisher and time period.

The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Participating Sales Networks include content owners/creators and sales representation organizations. Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton’s Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.

Any sales network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact: solutions@tritondigital.com.

About Triton Digital



Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

Contacts

For more information, press only:



Sarah Graham



fama PR for Triton Digital



Tritondigital@famapr.com