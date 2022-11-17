Taylor Transforms as “Shapers of Possibility,” Putting Purpose-Led Marketing at the Agency Forefront

Taylor’s evolved ethos helps the world’s leading brands lean into the edge of their purpose

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Award-winning marketing communications agency Taylor is redefining its vision as a purpose-driven firm with the launch of “Shapers of Possibility.” The agency’s evolved focus is rooted in creating platforms, experiences and moments that open the door to meaningful consumer engagements. With this transformation, Taylor’s business capabilities have also expanded, building on its heritage in public relations and deep sports & entertainment expertise, to fuel breakthrough creativity across the entire media ecosystem, incorporating integrated strategy, creative and production services.





“This is a new chapter in a story that spans 40 years,” said Maeve Hagen, President of Taylor. “In the last 20 years alone, Taylor has been on a remarkable journey defined by two distinct transformations, the first of which was heralded in the landmark Harvard case study, “Transformation at Taylor.” Now, it’s time to come together to shape our possibilities for the future, with our individual and collective purpose as the guide.”

Accompanying the agency’s deep bench of public relations professionals, the firm has rounded out its strategy and creative practices with a diverse group of strategists, data analysts, copywriters, art directors, designers and production specialists bringing new energy to the work, leading to breakthrough projects. Across the collective expertise at Taylor, the team holds traditional, digital, social, experiential, and PR experience as well as multicultural, multi-lingual, and global communications expertise in over a dozen marketing related disciplines.

Since the rollout of the agency’s expanded capabilities over the past couple of years, Taylor has added several marquee clients to the roster including AIG, Red Bull and World Athletics, while strengthening decades-long relationships with global powerhouse companies like Diageo, Capital One and P&G.

Examples of recent integrated work, which span various marketing disciplines and key cultural moments, include:

In addition to the agency’s rewarding client work, Taylor has a long history of building pathways to accessible education and creating opportunities for underrepresented communities. “For 17 years and counting, Taylor has been a committed UNCF partner under the dedicated leadership of CEO, Tony Signore,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO, UNCF. “They lead by example, providing grants, scholarships and internships to support students attending historically black colleges and universities. We are proud of our partnership with Taylor.” Current pro-bono partnerships include the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Hispanic Star, Harlem Junior Tennis & Education Program and March of Dimes.

About Taylor

Taylor is a purpose-led marketing communications agency that has shaped possibilities for the world’s leading brands for four decades. Our heritage in public relations and deep sports & entertainment expertise fuels breakthrough creativity across the entire media ecosystem. O’Dwyer’s has named the agency the #1 Ranked Sports & Entertainment PR Agency every year for two decades. Taylor combines impactful insights, intentional strategy, imaginative creative, and influential engagement to help brands lean into the edge of their purpose. For more information on how we are “Shapers of Possibility,” visit www.taylorstrategy.com.

