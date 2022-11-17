SportsBiz’s Ground-Breaking SaaS Platform Empowers Brands to Maximize Sports Sponsorship

DO WORLD CUP SPONSORS GET IT RIGHT?

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–With the World Cup less than a week away, sports sponsorship will be at its peak exposure as global brands aim to align with the buying behavior of this flagship event’s estimated five billion viewers.

Enter SportsBiz. Its end-to-end SaaS suite empowers sponsors in the $100B industry to match with optimal sports assets, maximize all dollars invested, and measure the value of their sponsorship investment without bias. SportsBiz launched this month with an industry-first TV, Web, and Social Media solution, one that enables brands to become their own in-house agency and make actionable decisions at a fraction of the time and cost.

But how do corporate brands know that this high-profile sponsorship or local ATP tennis tournament or hometown NFL team or star athlete are commercially-wise optimal choices? What can they do to stand out among the dozens of “super sponsors” that aim to maximize their ROI for the same sports asset? Moreover, how can a sponsor be certain that a prospective sports sponsorship aligns with its social responsibility practices and avoid any unexpected pitfalls, many of which are on display at the World Cup? And ultimately, how do they know the actual bottom line: What value did the overall sponsorship spend tangibly generate?

According to leading sports economist Dan Rascher, author of Financial Management in the Sport Industry, SportsBiz’s pioneering software platform is a “game-changing solution that is finally going to keep the industry honest, and dramatically and objectively increase sponsorship ROI.”

A 30-year veteran of the sponsorship industry, Steve Feuerstein recognized a void and embarked on a multi-year tech mission. He created SportsBiz to develop 21st-Century solutions steeped in AI and machine learning not yet realized in the industry. BrandMatch, SponsorMax, and AssetROI are the platform’s three primary products.

“The business of sports is facing the most transformative and disruptive period in its history. Corporate brands often sacrifice up to 50% of all sponsorship dollars invested while attempting to leverage a meaningful, unique connection between the brand and the consumer’s passions for sport,” remarked Feuerstein, the company’s Founder and CEO. “Corporate brands have waited decades for an unbiased remedy that will demonstrably increase sponsorship value,” Feuerstein added.

SportsBiz launched its flagship software solution after conducting a pilot for Wells Fargo’s long-standing title sponsorship of the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour, showcasing 50 actionable strategic recommendations. Its platform positioned Wells Fargo to gain $3M+ in additional television, web, and social media value – 120 times the price of a solution investment.

With significant disruption taking place in the industry and increased demand for sponsorship accountability, the future bodes well for SportsBiz and its DeepSport platform. “DeepSport Solutions is a remarkable software platform that empowers sponsors unlike any other in the industry,” commented Keena Turner, VP & Senior Advisor to GM of the San Francisco 49ers and 4-time Super Bowl Champion with that franchise.

About SportsBiz Group Inc. & DeepSport Solutions Software Platform

SportsBiz develops dynamic software solutions that serve sponsors of professional sports, collegiate sports, and eSports. Soon-to-be-released solutions include Social Impact, Metaverse, BrandMatch, and Campaign Recommendation Engine. Learn more at SportsBiz.com.

