Like Magic, Insight’s Latest Tech Journal Reveals How Automation Can Take the Hocus-Pocus Out of Busy Work

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Automation has progressively taken over small tasks to enrich personal and work experiences in our daily lives.

In the winter 2022 edition of the Tech Journal, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, reveals the true “magic” of automation to improve employee satisfaction and unlock greater speed, accuracy, safety and all-around optimization of resources across an organization.

“From the small and simple to the large and complex, automating unburdens people from unsatisfying, day-to-day busy work so they can focus on game-changing innovation and deeper strategic initiatives,” said Amy Protexter, Tech Journal editor-in-chief and Insight senior vice president of marketing. “Here at Insight, we believe deeply in the power of automation, and this edition brings to life the magical means to augmenting human capability — not to replace the power of people but fully enhance it.”

The winter 2022 edition of the Tech Journal addresses:

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, chief experience officers (CXOs), business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in the modern workplace, modern applications, modern infrastructure, the intelligent edge, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Tech Journal can be read at insight.com/techjournal. To learn more about Insight’s digital solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 12,000 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

