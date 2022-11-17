Keeping Current Matters Offers Real Estate Agents the Largest Membership Discount Ever for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

To Support Real Estate Agents During Current Housing Market Shift, Premium Membership Will Be Offered at Basic Membership Price for Three Months

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#homebuyer–Today Keeping Current MattersTM (KCM), a leading education and marketing content provider in the real estate industry, announced that in an ongoing effort to support real estate agents during this challenging time, KCM is providing all the housing market education and tools they need to serve their clients at the lowest price ever. For three months, the Premium Membership Package will be available at the Basic Membership Package price or a $60/month discount. The Premium Membership includes access to RealTalk by KCM®, the all-in-one video creator for real estate agents, social media graphics, email and newsletter builder and many more. Most of KCM’s educational and marketing materials are available in both English and Spanish.

“We know agents and their clients are facing uncertainty in the housing market, which is stressful and scary. Our mission is to help real estate agents best serve their clients by providing the market insights and tools they need, so we are offering real estate agents the highest level of educational and marketing support for the lowest price ever,” said David Childers, President of Keeping Current Matters. “Even though the market feels unpredictable, this is a prime opportunity for agents to build their brand as a market expert by connecting the dots and explaining a client’s home buying or selling options simply and effectively. We hope this discount and the premium features provide the support agents need right now.”

Real estate agents can take advantage of KCM’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount from November 21-28, 2022. To learn more and to sign up, visit KCM Black Friday Cyber Monday Discount.

About Keeping Current Matters

Keeping Current Matters has been a leading education and content provider in the real estate industry since 2007. Our mission is to change the way real estate advisors educate and serve their clients. With an innovative approach to educational content and real estate marketing, KCM helps agents save time and build confidence so they can stand out as the market expert. Connect with Keeping Current Matters on Youtube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To learn more visit: www.keepingcurrentmatters.com.

Contacts

Carrie Ward, PR for Keeping Current Matters, carrie@hellobrightspot.com, 832-407-5347