Inkhouse Promotes Five Senior Leaders Capping off a Record Year of Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inkhouse, a strategic communications firm, today announced the promotions of five senior team members who will help lead and shape the future of the agency and its service offerings. These promotions follow a record year of growth, including a more than 10 percent increase in annual client billings and more than 50 new hires added to its employee community of 151 people who work from seven major cities across 16 states.





Dan O’Mahony was promoted to managing director, Inkhouse West. In his new role, O’Mahony will manage Inkhouse’s expansion into new geographies in the western United States, helping Inkhouse tap new talent and client pools in major cities like Houston, Austin, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Denver. He will also help Inkhouse operationalize its growing portfolio of digital content services — including social media marketing — which make up 10 percent of the firm’s revenue. O’Mahony joined Inkhouse in 2014 as a vice president in the firm’s San Francisco office before eventually becoming general manager, California.

Ed Harrison was promoted to the managing director, Inkhouse East. He will focus on growing Inkhouse’s presence in the eastern United States, overseeing expansion into tech hubs such as Raleigh/Durham, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Nashville. Harrison will also support business development and staffing, recruitment and provide strategic counsel for many of the firm’s B2B technology clients. He has more than 25 years of technology PR experience and was most recently Inkhouse’s general manager, New England.

Anne Baker was promoted to general manager, California. Baker will help oversee operations of Inkhouse across the state, with a focus on team growth in the agency’s offices in San Francisco and San Diego. She’ll continue her work leading Inkhouse’s healthcare and wellness practice. Joining Inkhouse in 2012, Baker helped open Inkhouse’s first west coast office in San Francisco in early 2014.

Samantha McGarry was promoted to executive vice president of Story Crafting. McGarry, a natural storyteller, recently transformed Inkhouse’s unique approach to corporate messaging. She will take on a larger role leading clients and account teams to create stories that resonate in a noisy world, while mentoring and training Inkhouse teams to be more story driven. McGarry recently celebrated her 12-year anniversary with Inkhouse.

Lisa van der Pool was promoted to executive vice president of Media Strategy. In this new position, van der Pool will oversee the firm’s team of media strategists who build relationships with the press, prep executives who serve as spokespeople for media interviews and guide overall earned media strategies for clients’ key business inflection points, such as product launches and funding announcements. She joined Inkhouse almost a decade ago and brings more than 20 years of journalism and PR experience to her new role.

The newly promoted senior leaders, on average, have worked at Inkhouse for at least nine years which illustrates the firm’s strong employee retention rate and commitment to workplace culture.

“There is one currency that is stable in any economy: reputation. We’ve spent the past 15 years building our reputation as the go-to strategic communications firm for the world’s most innovative changemakers and that focus has helped us continue our record growth in a tough market,” said Jason Morris, president of Inkhouse. “Dan, Ed, Anne, Sam and Lisa have played a major role in that growth, helping us deliver new services, grow our practice groups, and attract and retain the top integrated communications talent in the industry.”

Inkhouse is a top-ranked firm and best place to work with award-winning client programs built on strategic storytelling. The firm offers fully integrated programs that bring together earned PR and digital content to create markets, engage audiences, build brand equity and establish industry credibility.

Inkhouse is a strategic communications firm for innovative thinkers, creators and leaders who believe in the power of stories to effect positive change. We’re a culture and values-driven company that believes what’s good for our people is good for business and our clients, highlighted by PR industry-leading benefits like 20 weeks of paid family leave, pregnancy loss paid leave and every other Friday off for all members of our team. Founded in 2007, Inkhouse has grown organically to an agency of 151 people in seven major cities with hybrid and fully remote employees across 16 states. Learn more at: www.inkhouse.com.

